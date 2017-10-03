Nigerian Minister Flown To U.S. For Medical Treatment

Less than six weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari returned from medical treatment in the United Kingdom, his Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah, has been flown to the United States for the same purpose.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, at a press briefing on the 2017 World Teachers’ Day in Abuja.

Mr. Adamu, who did not disclose the ailment for which his colleague is hospitalised, urged those at the event to rise for a prayer for the speedy recovery of Mr. Anwukah.

“Please permit me to ask us to say a minute prayer for the Minister of State who is away in the U.S to receive medical treatment for an illness,” Mr. Adamu said immediately after the introduction of key officials at the briefing.

According to the minister, Mr. Anwukah needed prayers from Nigerians especially stakeholders in the education sector.

Mr. Anwukah was said to have attended a Federal Executive Council meeting two weeks ago wearing a cervical collar.