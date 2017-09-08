Nigerian Pastor Allegedly Die, Wakes Up In Mortuary After 3 Days

According to reports on Facebook, A Salvation Ministries pastor, Wokoma David who was declared dead on Monday and taken to the mortuary, woke up three days later when his wife and some pastors went there to pray. Is that so? Maybe it’s the doctor’s fault who thought he was dead when he was just in a coma … is that not a more reasonable explanation? Only Jesus could have died and risen in 3 days…no? Fabu o! But anyway, read their story below…

Facebook user, Itz Mhiz Anny wrote;

DEAD MAN JACK BACK TO LIFE

Wokoma David is a pastor in salvation ministries and also the presiding pastor of igwuruta satellite church….

He was pronounced dead on Monday and was push to the mortuary and was fully embalmed… On Wednesday the wife and some pastors went to pray and praise God @UPTH

One of the mortuary attendant made a silly statement

“Abeg make una do quick bring dead body”

The wife of the pastor responded immediately

“My husband is not dead but sleeping”

Brothers and sisters behold pastor wokoma jack back to life after spending 48hrs in the mortuary

Share the good news

God is still doing incredible miracles in salvation ministries

Another Facebook user, Stanley Asonye, shared pictures of them rejoicing over the resurrection: