Nigerian Players Involved In Deadly Accident (Photos)

There was fears as bus carrying players of the Ifeanyi Ubah FC were involved in a head-on-head clash with another passenger-bus along Ijebu-Ode road, South-West Nigeria few hours ago.

The management of the club confirmed this.

In a statement, it said:

We wish to confirm that FC IfeanyiUbah team bus conveying players and officials was involved in a car accident… while on our way to Ijebu Ode to honour the NPFL Matchday 36 fixture with Sunshine Stars billed for this Sunday, 3rd of September, 2017.

Six of our players sustained varying degree of injuries and two that are unconscious hitherto have regained consciousness and are receiving treatment presently… We wish to express our felicitations for your concern, support, outpour of emotions, deepest thoughts and prayers at this sad times.