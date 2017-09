IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has called President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director-General of DSS, Lawal Daura, to be arrested and detained for plans to go against court orders.

Kanu advised those calling for his arrest to direct their complaints towards President Buhari as the one going against court order on his unconditional release.

According to NAN, Nnamdi Kanu advised that the president and the DSS leader Daura should consider restructuring which seems possible than his re-arrest.