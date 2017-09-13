Nnamdi Kanu Releases First Statement After Military Siege

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has finally released a statement since the Tuesday, September 12, siege laid at his residence by troops of the Nigerian military. Kanu in a statement personally signed by him said prominent leaders and group have before now urged him to tow the line of peaceful dialogue with governors from the south eastern region of the country. He said he already conceded to the request from the prominent leaders which led to the August 30, meeting with governor of the South East Governors’ Forum at the Government House in Enugu.

He said, however, in view of the effort of the federal government through the military to oppress him and members of the group especially on the ongoing peaceful dialogue with the governors, he will not be attending this Friday’s meeting with the forum.

Giving reasons for his decision, Kanu said he will be busy attending funerals of members of the IPOB allegedly killed by military operatives. He also said he has been reliably informed that some soldiers have being stationed along Enugu Expressway to assassinate him. Kanu however commended the steadfast and total commitment of all members of the IPOB while assuring the group that he remains resolute in his agitation for the freedom of Biafra.

Kanu’s statement reads: