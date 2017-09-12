Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest

The lawyer defending the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor has raised alarm over the whereabouts and life of his client, Nnamdi Kanu.

This was contained in a statement issued and released to journalists on Tuesday. He said he is not aware if Kanu is still alive or dead following the armed invasion of Kanu’s residence by heavily armed soldiers.

The statement reads: “Just to notify the world that my client’s (Nnamdi Kanu) house is presently under siege by the trigger happy soldiers acting under the direct instruction of Chief of Army staff.”

“They drove in their thousands to arrest and maim him. I just got a distressed call from him now. Further efforts to establish contact with him has remain unsuccessful.

“As it stands now, I can’t confirm whether he is dead or alive.

The operation python dance presently launched by the Buhari led administration in the south east, principally targeted at eliminating my client, is yielding the desired result to the presidency, having launched a man hunt for my client and unarmed members if indigenous people of Biafra.

“Let the world know that the federal Government has practically abandoned their case in court in search of a brute route to eliminate my client. As I type this statement, his residence has been cordoned off by the military, majority of whom are of Fulani extraction.

“The world should hold Buhari led federal government responsible if anything untoward happen to Nnamdi Kanu. The situation is very tense at the moment,” Ejiofor added.