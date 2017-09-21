NNPC Begins Oil Search In Sokoto Basin

The Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation says it has started the process that will lead to the exploration of oil and gas in the Sokoto Inland Sedimentary Basin.

The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, stated this when he received the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Baru stated, “We have been on the issue of exploration in the frontier basins and so far, some measures of steps have been taken. We have already purchased aeromagnetic data and its being interpreted to determine the sedimentary thickness and the basin’s configuration.