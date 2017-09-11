No Development Under Buhari – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has described Nigeria as a nation that has been dwarfed by underdevelopment.

He described the Federal Government’s fight against corruption as a survival trick by a non-performing government, adding that he would continue to say the truth even if the Federal Government viewed it as hate speech.

“I have respect for the President. He is the President of all Nigerians and not of a political party. But the country is stagnant. There is no development going on.