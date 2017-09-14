No Igbo person Is In support Of IPOB Agitation For Biafra – Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has rejected reports that some Igbo leaders are throwing their weight behind the agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for secession.

Okorocha, who is also the deputy Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, made this statement recently at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State where he went to sympathize and donate relief materials to victims of the flood disaster in the State.

He noted that no sensible Igbo person would leave behind their responsibilities and support an agitation that appears to be childish in nature.

“I have always said IPOB is an agitation group but the captioning is bad when you talk of sovereignty within a sovereign nation and also talking of secession

Let me assure you that no Igbo person or man is in support of secession and people must see this as a childish act and we must stand up and address it before it becomes a national problem.

As for us leaders in that area, it will be insane for anyone to think that the IPOB leader will ask us to follow him to seek secession. So Nigerians must learn to address it specifically. If you are addressing IPOB you should be specific and not to address it as if it’s an Igbo affair.

So I must say unequivocally that no leader in Igbo land is in support of the IPOB activities.”