North Korea Leader Kim “Begging For War”

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to support billions of dollars in new weapons sales to South Korea after North Korea’s largest nuclear test, while his ambassador to the United Nations said the U.S. would seek the strongest possible sanctions against Kim Jong Un’s regime.

Ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday at a meeting of the UN Security Council that Kim was “begging for war” after testing what he claimed was a hydrogen bomb. “Only the strongest sanctions will enable us to resolve this problem through diplomacy,” she said.

Hours after Haley spoke, the Seoul-based Asia Business Daily reported that North Korea was preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile before Saturday. In a phone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Monday, Trump said he would support “in principle” the U.S. ally fitting its missiles with heavier warheads, boosting its deterrence against North Korea.

Trump and Moon “agreed to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal,” according to the White House statement.

Haley said the U.S. would circulate new draft sanctions and wants the Security Council to vote on them Sept. 11. Those sanctions faced resistance from veto-wielding members China and Russia, with Vladimir Putin saying he opposed leveling more “useless and ineffective” sanctions on the North Koreans.