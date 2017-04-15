North Korea, Ready To Hit US ‘With Nuclear Attacks’

The United States has been warned by the North Korea that it is “ready to hit back with nuclear attacks”, as it displayed its war arsenal

Among the hardware on display were the new intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

“We’re prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war,” said Choe Ryong-hae, the country’s second most powerful official.

“We are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks,” he said.

The comments came as North Korea, Saturday morning, marked the 105th anniversary of the birth of its founding president, Kim Il-sung.