Northern Elders Blast El-Rufai Over Arrest Warrant On Arewa Youths

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) yesterday condemned the planned arrest of members of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) by Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, saying it is not in support of the decision.

Specifically, spokesman of the forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, noted that the Kaduna State governor has no moral stand to seek for the arrest of the Arewa youths, who he said woke the country from its slumber.

According to the Northern elders, it is amazing that el-Rufai who did not obey previous court orders could obtain bench warrant for the arrest of the leaders of the CNG.

The Kaduna state government had on Thursday said it obtained bench a warrant from the court to arrest members of the CNG who gave October 1, 2017 as deadline for Igbos leaving in the North to quit or be forced out of the region.

The CNG, including the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum led by Shettima Yerima, had in July given all the Igbos resident in the 19 states of the North a three-month ultimatum to quit or be forced out after the expiration of the October 1, 2017 deadline, a quit notice the Northern youth groups has since withdrawn.

But the Northern Elders Forum told LEADERSHIP Weekend in an exclusive chart yesterday that it was wrong for the state government to have approached the court to seek for the arrest of Arewa youths.

The forum’s spokesman, Prof Abdullahi, who is also a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria said, “The government owns the power to arrest whoever they want to arrest, but I hope that they would arrest the youths and put them on trial in the court of law that belongs to Nigerians and not the ones they set up.

“We know that the government of el-Rufai doesn’t even obey the law or court orders. I supported the youths’ declaration. They did a good job and by waking up Nigeria from its sleep.”

But the Kaduna State Police Command maintained last night that the warrant of arrest on the Arewa youths from the court of law will be fully implemented.