Northern Leaders React To Army’s Siege On Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB

Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, ​reacted to the tension caused by the clash between troops of the Nigerian Army and loyalists of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

​The Northern leaders called for calm ​while commending Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for imposing a dusk to dawn curfew in the state.

​A statement by ​ACF ​publicity secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim Biu ​appealed to IPOB supporters and other agitators​ to​ pursue their cause within the confines of the law.

​“The attention of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has been drawn to the allegedly reported clashes between troops of the Nigerian Army while on Operation Python Dance11 and members of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Aba, Abia State​”, it read.​

​”​ACF commends the prompt intervention of the Abia State Governor, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu,who has imposed a three day dusk to dawn curfew on Aba town in order to douse the tension and bring the situation under control. With the dusk to dawn curfew in place, the military and other security agencies should ensure that peace and harmony in the areas affected are not only restored but sustained.

“ACF also commends the efforts of South East Governors Forum for setting up a Probe Committee to investigate the clash in order to unravel its remote causes and to proffer an enduring solution to such problems.