Notice To Candidates Who Changed Institution/Course to UI – 2017/18

Further to the information on the University website in respect of the above-mentioned subject, this is to inform candidates who either changed courses or Institution to University of Ibadan on JAMB website that the print out of the change is now available on the University website.

Candidates who have not been able to login are therefore advised to visit the Admission portal to login their bio-data and upload their results. They are also advised to read carefully the instruction on the Admission portal before they proceed with the login in.

For enquiries and clarification, please see the phone numbers and email addresses provided on the portal.