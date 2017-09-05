Notorious Armed Robber Escapes From Jail

Member of a notorious robbery gang, simply referred to as Frank, has escaped from police custody.

Frank was arrested during a robbery attack at St. Patrick Quasi Catholic Parish, Obio Ndot, in the Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Punch reported.

He was reported to have been tortured and later handed over to the Ikot Uboh Police Post, under the Oruk Anam Police Division, last Tuesday.

Frank was said to have escaped from the police cell on Friday through the roof.

It was gathered that the suspect’s gang had been terrorising Oruk Anam and its environs for months.