Nurses Also Threaten Nationwide Stike

Nurses and midwives have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike should Federal Government fail to address their demands.

A statement signed by NANNM National Chairman Wale Olatunde and National Secretary Gambo M. Danfulani said the only solution is for the issues in the health sector to be tackled holistically.

They listed issues such as:

Chronic shortage of general and specialist manpower in our various institutions, inadequate provision of medical consumables and services;

Stagnation/redesignation/demotion of members;

Non-payment of arrears owed from 2011 till date;

Stoppage/non-restoration of payment of teaching allowance;

Non-payment of uniform allowance owed from 2008 till date;

Non-payment of arrears of Relativity Allowance; and;

Non deduction and non-remittance of union dues by some hospital managements.