OAU Notice To Prospective Corpers For Batch “B” 2017 NYSC Mobilization

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the time-table and requirements for the mobilization of the next batch of corps members.

The submission/uploading of students Data by Institutions will commence from 16th-21st October, 2017.

To meet up with the timeline, we advise students to confirm the correctness of their data between Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th October, 2017.

Student’s data will be on display at the DSA as well as on the E-Portal/OAU Net. Students may forward their enquiries, complaints or observations in this respect stating their names and matric number to this line: 08108304554.

The NYSC states that there will no longer be provision for “Error List” after this upload.

Any student that falls into the error list will be re-presented for Batch ’A’ 2018.

Kindly ensure compliance.

Thank you.

Prof I.O Aransi, Dean, Division of Student Affairs.