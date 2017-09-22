OAU Post-UTME/DE Screening Form Is Out – 2017/18 (See Cut-Off Mark)

The Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU invites suitably qualified UTME and Direct Entry candidates to its 2017/2018 academic session admission screening exercise.

Candidates That Are Eligible for OAU POst UTME/DE Screening.



Candidates who made the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife their first choice in the 2017 UTME and scored 200 and above, and those who applied for Direct Entry (DE).

OAU Admission Screening General Requirements.



The minimum entry requirements to the first year is a General Certificate of Education (or equivalent) with Credit passes in at least five subjects chosen from a list approved from time to time by Senate provided that in each case all the five subjects are taken and passed at not more than two sittings.

One of the passes shall be a pass at ‘O’ Level or equivalent in English Language.

Except in the cases of candidate for admission to the Faculty of Arts, the Faculty of Law, and for the Bachelor of Arts in Education in the Faculty of Education, one of the credit passes shall be a pass at ‘O’ Level or equivalent in Mathematics.

A pass in the General Paper of the Higher School Certificate is regarded as equivalent to a credit pass in English Language at ‘O’ Level.

How to Apply for OAU Post UTME Screening Exercise.

To commence the on-line screening, candidates are required to log on to University eportal (admissions.oauife.edu.ng) to register for the POST-UTME screening exercise effective from September 11, 2017. The candidates are required to click on “2017 ADMISSION SCREENING-UTME/DE APPLICANTS” link (or visit admissions.oauife.edu.ng directly) and login with their JAMB Registration Number to download RRR (Remita Retrieval Reference) and use it to make payment online or at any commercial bank.

Direct Entry Candidate’s Application now activated: 12 Noon, Wednesday, 20th. September, 2017. Direct Entry (DE) candidates will be able to use this platform for registration. Direct Entry students won’t participate in the Aptitude Test but rather be subjected to a special administrative process. Direct Entry (DE) Candidates should ensure that their transcript is forwarded by the Awarding Institution to the Admission Officer, Registry, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife for DE Admission processing.

Applicants for the Screening Exercise will be required to do the following on the University admissions portal (admissions.oauife.edu.ng) after paying appropriate fees:

Update JAMB data

Upload Results (i.e WAEC, NECO, JUPEB, ND, NCE etc)

Upload scanned copy of credentials

Upload passport photograph (if not available)

Print completed Admission Screening form

OAU Post UTME Screening Exercise Date.

Candidates will also be required to participate in the Post-UTME Aptitude Test on their allotted date and time between 23rd and 30th September, 2017. Applicants should note that the fee for the Aptitude Test is N2,000.

The closing date for screening of all candidates UTME/DE is 22nd September 2017.