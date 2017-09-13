Obasanjo Did Not Make Me Ekiti Governor – Oni

National Deputy Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), and former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has dismissed claims that he was imposed on the people of the state in 2007 by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Addressing reporters in Ifaki, Ekiti State, Oni said he became governor on the basis of goodwill and not through the imposition by Obasanjo.

The APC chieftain maintained that he never knew Obasanjo until he ran for governorship.

“Let me say that I was not close to Baba Obasanjo until I became a candidate”, he said.

“People just say all sorts of things without being fair to the old man. He did what was best for the party. I was not imposed by Obasanjo. Anybody who wants to counter all I have said now is free and we would talk.

“But in terms of goodwill, I was number one. Let us also not forget that primary election is supposed to be a test of popularity, because the party did not want to risk giving its ticket to somebody who would not win election.