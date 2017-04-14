Obaseki’s Election As Edo Governor Stands-Tribunal

On Friday, the petition tribunal of the Edo election upheld the election of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of the state.

Delivering the judgment, the three-member tribunal led by justice Ahmed Badamasi dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as lacking in merit.

Badamasi held that the petitioners failed in all fronts to prove the allegations as pleaded in their petitions.

“The petitioners have failed to prove their case with credible evidence and is therefore dismissed,” he said.

The tribunal held that while the petitioners abandoned some of their pleadings, “witnesses evidences were controverted under cross examination.”

“The much talked about ticking and over voting by the petitioners have not be specifically proved beyond reasonable doubts.

“And not calling witnesses to prove their allegations of corrupt practices and over voting was fatal to their case and is deemed to have abandoned their pleadings,” he held.

Badamasi, therefore, held that “the petitioners have failed to prove their case with credible evidence to show that they are entitled to their pleadings”.

“Accordingly, the petition has failed and is hereby dismissed,” he said.