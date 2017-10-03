Obiano Meets Buhari Ahead Of Anambra Governorship Election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting came ahead of the state governorship election scheduled to hold on November 18.

The governor, in an interview with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said he was confident that he would win the forthcoming election with a landslide.

Obiano, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, however called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to be impartial in the conduct of the election.

He dismissed the claims in some quarters that his party was planning to rig the election in his favour.

He said all necessary measures were being taken to ensure a peaceful election.

The governor said, “Anambra remains the safest state in Nigeria today.