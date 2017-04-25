Obsolete Trainer Jets Replaced With New Aircraft-Aviation College

Yesterday, (Monday) the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, said they will be acquiring a total of 20 new aircraft to phase out obsolete trainer aircraft.

Speaking on the occasion of NCAT taking delivery of one aircraft called DA42NG from Interjet Nigeria limited, Earlier, Rector/ Chief Excutive of NCAT, Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, noted that 29 trainer aircraft have become old and even too expensive to fuel and maintain, revealing that the latest in the fleet was bought over 15 years ago.

“Honourable Minister, as you already know, there are currently 29 trainer aircraft in the college. These aircraft used for ab-inition training TB 9, Trinidad TB 20 GT and Beech Baron 58 are old, the earliest being purchased 15 years, and quite expensive to fuel and maintain.

“In the light of this, the college initiated moves at refleeting its trainer aircraft. It is thrilling for us that we are gathered today to witness the culmination of that initiative” Mohammed said.

In his address, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said acquisition of more aircraft as well as refleeting old aircraft was a commendable initiative by the college.

Sirika added that the federal government was committed to the aviation master plan across the country.

The Minister, said: “The federal government is in full support of the refleeting of trainer aircraft at the NCAT, Zaria. The acquisition of more aircraft was a commendable initiative by the institution as well as the refleeting of its old aircraft used for its training”.