Okorocha Is A Man Of Vision – Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha as a man with a visionary mind.

The former military head of state commended Okorocha’s tireless work as far as the promotion of education is concerned within the state and believes that he is an extraordinary Governor. Speaking at the launch of the Rochas foundation college in Owerri on Friday, OBJ said;

“He (Okorocha) has never stopped to surprise me. He is a man of vision, of ideas. He is a

thinking man. And when he explained to me his ideas about education, what he has done, I was marvelled. I doff my hat for you, Okorocha.

“Let me say this, the beginning of the development for any country is education. And the extent that we take education seriously, that is the extent that we take development seriously.

“Rochas is not just dealing with education; he is dealing with education for the underprivileged in general. Which means that if the poor and the underprivileged will rise above their disadvantaged position, it is only through education.