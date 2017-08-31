Okorocha Makes Shocking Revelation On Market Demolition Protesters

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has described those protesting demolition of the Ekeukwu market in the state capital, which resulted to the death of a 10-year-old boy, as non-indigenes.

Some leaders from three Senatorial zones of the state had protested the demolition of the market.

But reacting, the governor in a statement said: ““The fact is that those behind the press conference in Abuja today (yesterday) or involved in protest over the relocation of Ekeukwu Market are not Owerri indigenes but few politicians from the state mostly of the PDP extraction who are only keen in coming back to power in the state in 2019…

“The Owerri indigenes are here in the state and are happy with the level of development in Owerri courtesy of Governor Rochas Okorocha.