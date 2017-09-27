Okorocha Reveals Cause Of IPOB Agitation

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has blamed the Nigerian system for the rise of agitation by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra in the South East.

The Governor said this yesterday at a two-day first Women Gender and Young Workers conference, organised by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in Owerri, the state capital.

He said:

“I have seen women in Nigeria struggling for recognition and I see misrepresentation of women in the society and the failure to give women responsibility is why things are going the way it is in this country.

“This country has neglected the women and youths. Imagine the IPOB, they are not people of my age. It is time to engage the youths of this country.