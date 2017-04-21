Olympian Germaine Mason Dies In A Motorcycle Crash With Usain Bolt

Germaine Mason, a Jamaican-born athlete who represented Great Britain in 2006 and won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was at the helm of a bike convoy on the Palisadoes main road in Kingston, when he lost control of his bike. He was reportedly riding with numerous high-profile international athletes including eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, 100-meter silver medalist Michael Frater and retired Jamaican footballer Ricardo Gardner.

Mason, 34, Jamaican-born athlete and former national high jumper, died in a motorcycle crash.

And Jamaica prime minister Andrew Holmes Tweeted out his sincerities: “Our sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity.”

Mason nabbed bronze for Jamaica in 2003 at the world indoor championships. He was later eligible to represent Britain because his father was born in London, and he switched teams two years before the Beijing Olympics.

Until his death, Mason was Jamaica’s national record holder in the high jump event.