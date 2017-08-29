One Dead In Ogun Multiple Crash

One person was confirmed dead on Tuesday in a multiple accident, involving three trucks on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the development.

He said that the Iveco truck driver lost his life in the incident.

“The accident involved a MAN diesel vehicle with registration number FST 893 XT, Iveco truck without a plate number and a DAF truck with registration number XG 189 MKA.

“The Iveco truck driver who drove against traffic rammed into the other trucks in the early hours of the morning which resulted in the accident that claimed the life of the truck driver.”