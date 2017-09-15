Operation Python Dance II Starts Today – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has denied rumours in some quarters that it has withdrawn its troops from Operation Python Dance II (Exercise Egwu Eke II) which is scheduled to take off today, saying it is not true.

A statement signed by Army spokesman, Brig. Gen Sani Usman late Thursday in Abuja said the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu had in his speech stated that “there will be a gradual withdrawal of soldiers on the streets of Aba and Umuahia from tomorrow”.

He added that the speech by the governor should not be misconstrued as withdrawing of troops earmarked for Exercise EGWU EKE II, adding that the General Officer Commanding 82 Division has not said such thing.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to some stories in the media that it is withdrawing its troops from Exercise EGWU EKE II, crediting such information to Abia State Governor and the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army. This is not true. The Nigerian Army wishes to enjoin members of the public to disregards such rumours.

“Consequently, we wish to state that Exercise EGWU EKE II is commencing tomorrow as scheduled. Commanders have been instructed to ensure that all hands are on deck to commence the Exercise to its logical completion.

“We wish to state further that the successful completion of the exercise will dovetail into the various states security outfits till the end of this year.

“Members of the public especially in the areas where the exercise will take place are please enjoined to go about their lawful businesses.”