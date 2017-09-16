Osinbajo Inaugurates Presidential Council On SDGs

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday in the State House, Abuja inaugurated the Presidential Council on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the event, the vice-president said the implementation of SDGs would empower girls and women, and also bridge the gap on gender inequality.

According to him, the implementation of the SDGs would have impact on Nigerian cities as well as the quality of lives of those who live in them.

He also said failure to achieve the SDGs would have “existential implications” for both the current and unborn generations, pointing out that achievements of the goals would equal a quantum of socio-economic leap for Nigeria.

“We are, therefore, in a real sense, a generation at the threshold of history, saddled with the responsibility of bringing about the change that will alter our development trajectory for the benefit of our people and planet.

“The Presidential Council on SDGs will provide policy direction for the implementation of the SDGs in Nigeria, and ensure that there is coherence at the national and sub-national levels.

This council’s work will be crucial for resource mobilisation, prioritisation of interventions, periodic assessment, as well as the overall oversight of SDGs implementation,” Osinbajo added.