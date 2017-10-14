Osinbajo On NNPC Contracts: NNPC Speaks

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has given further explanation on the approval it got from Vice Presiddent Yemi Osinbajo while President Muhammadu Buhari was out of the country.

The NNPC on Friday said the Vice-President only gave approval for joint venture financing.

It disclosed that the corporation’s Tenders Board actually approved contracts that were within its purview.

The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, told Punch:

“The media house that made the initial error didn’t read our response carefully. Two issues were raised in the response.

“One was that the NNPC Tenders Board under the provision of the Act that established it, gave approval for contracts. Secondly , we said there was a Presidential approval for financing of some joint venture projects.

“But the media house lumped everything under contracts. We made it clear that we got a Presidential approval for JV financing, which is for the corporation to go and source money .

“And this was what the Vice – President was referring to, which he gave approval for when he was Acting President.”