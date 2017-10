Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has spoken on his reported ambition for the 2019 general election.

The Vice President is currently in London where he delivered a keynote address at the FT Africa Summit, themed ‘What Makes Africa Work’.

According to Reuters, Osinbajo responded to a question if he considered running for the presidency scheduled for February 2019.

Osinbajo said he had not thought about it.

“None of that is on the cards”, he said.