Osinbajo Still Insists That Buhari Will Complete His Tenure

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed optimism President Muhammadu Buhari will serve out his tenure in good health.

The president is away in London attending to his health for the last seven weeks now but Osinbajo said prayers are being offered everyday for him to recover and return to work.

He spoke at his official residence in Abuja when he received a delegation of the Federal Capital Territory Muslim community who paid him Sallah homage.

He said: “We are praying everyday, and we know that the Lord, God Almighty, who we serve, will bring our president back in good health.

‘… And that he will serve this nation with the same determination and the same spirit of oneness; the same spirit that he has always served this nation from when he was a young man.

“He will serve this nation and complete the period of his service in good health, in good shape and our country will be the better for it.”

‘Nigeria’s unity not negotiable’

Osinbajo again declared that the unity of the country is not negotiable, in reference to the clamour by the Igbos for a state of Biafra and the reaction to that by northern youth asking them to quit the North and return to the East.

“Our unity is not negotiable,” the acting president said adding: “We should make sure that we remain united in order to enjoy the resources God has blessed Nigeria with. So many nations envy what we have as a nation.”