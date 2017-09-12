Other Clubs Offered More For Mbappe – PSG President

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed that the club fought off fierce competition for the signature of Kylian Mbappe but eventually landed the wonderkid for less than their rivals offered.

Al-Khelaifi assures that there were other clubs, whom he declined to name, who were willing to pay even more for Mbappe.

“It was very competitive, trust me,” Al-Khelaifi explained to the Telegraph.

“Some other clubs offered him more than us. Every big club wanted him. But we explained to him our project and the ambition of the club and he’s French, he’s a Parisian and he had the club in his heart.

“He wanted to stay in France and defends the French colours in the Champions League. It’s deep inside him.