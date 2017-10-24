Over 5,600 IS Foreign Fighters Return Home

IS has lost much of the territory that once made up the “caliphate” it proclaimed in June 2014

At least 5,600 supporters of so-called Islamic State (IS) have returned to their home countries as it loses ground in Iraq and Syria, a new report says.

The Soufan Center, a US-based think tank, says 33 states have reported arrivals in the past two years.

The figure includes half of the estimated 850 people who left the UK.

The report says the returnees – most of whom are imprisoned or disappear from view – will continue to present a security challenge for years to come.

IS has lost much of the territory that once made up the “caliphate” it proclaimed in June 2014, attracting thousands of jihadists from across the world.

Last week, US-backed alliance of Syrian Kurdish and Arab fighters said they had taken full control of Raqqa, the jihadists’ de facto capital.