Over N 2.5m Fruit Juices, Drugs, Food Seized In Sokoto – NAFDAC

Assorted imported fruit juices, codeine-containing substances and other unwholesome regulated products worth over N2.5million has been seized by the National Agency For Food And Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in Sokoto State.

The state Coordinator of the agency, Mr Hamis Yahaya, made this known in Sokoto, on Wednesday.

Yahaya said that the items confiscated during several raids by the officials of the agency in various supermarkets and markets across the state included food seasonings.

“Most of these items were imported from China through Niger republic and they were not registered by NAFDAC.

“We are therefore calling on supermarket operators in the state to come to the agency for global listing of their items,” he said.

Officials of the agency would sustain their routine operations and raids to rid the state and Nigeria of all fake and unwholesome regulated products. Mr. Yahaya added.