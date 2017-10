Arsenal are bracing themselves to lose Mesut Ozil in January as they try to avoid seeing the playmaker walk out on a free transfer according to the Mirror.

Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are out of contract in June, leading to heavy speculation that Arsenal could cut their losses and sell their two stars in the new year.

Inter have emerged as a possible destination for the Germany international, with Manchester City also linked but keener to complete a deal for Alexis.