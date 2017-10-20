Pakistan Militant Group Replaces Leader After U.S. Drone Kills ex-Leader

Afridi was nominated to take over during a meeting in Afghanistan by the group’s shura, or leadership council.

Senior militant commander Asad Afridi has emerged as the favorite to become the new leader of a deadly Pakistani Taliban faction, militant sources said on Friday, days after a U.S. drone strike killed the group’s chief.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a splinter faction of the Pakistani Taliban, has killed hundreds of people in bomb attacks and is considered one of the most dangerous militant groups in the nuclear-armed South Asian nation.

The killing of JuA chief Omar Khalid Khorasani was a major boost for Pakistan’s anti-militancy campaign and is likely to help ease tension with uneasy ally the United States days ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Two JuA commanders told Reuters Afridi was nominated to take over during a meeting in Afghanistan by the group’s shura, or leadership council.

“Asad Afridi was close to Omar Khalid, who had declared him his deputy,” said one JuA commander.

A second JuA militant, who is a member of the shura, confirmed Afridi was nominated as the new chief.

Khorasani was seen as ruling the group with an iron fist.

“Our organization used to be a one-man show. All powers were in the hands of Omar Khalid Khorasani,” the second commander said.

Khorasani was killed during a series of U.S. drone attacks this week in which at least 30 people were killed on the Afghan side of the border.

His killing follows a slight thaw in relations between Islamabad and Washington, seemingly sparked by the Pakistan army last week freeing a U.S.-Canadian couple and their three children after five years in captivity. The family was held by the Haqqani network, an Afghan Taliban-allied militant group.