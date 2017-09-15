Parsons Green: London Tube Train Blast Injures Many

Connect on Linked in

Several people have been injured at Parsons Green underground station in west London after a reported explosion.

Follow live updates after unconfirmed reports of an explosion at Parsons Green underground station leads to partial suspension of line Passengers reported seeing a device on a tube train at the station and hearing a bang during Friday morning rush-hour.

Police and paramedics were called at 08:20 BST (07:20 GMT) on Friday to Parsons Green station in Fulham.

Pictures show a white bucket on fire inside a supermarket bag, but do not appear to show extensive damage to the inside of the Tube train carriage.

BBC Security Correspondent Frank Gardner said the Met Counter Terrorism Command is leading the response.

It is too early to say who caused the explosion, he added.

Witnesses described seeing at least one passenger with facial injuries.

Others have spoken of “panic” as alarmed passengers left the train at Parsons Green station.

London Ambulance Service says it has sent a hazardous area response team to the scene.