Parsons Green: Trump Says Attacker Is A ‘Demented Terrorist’

The U.S. President Trump has described the Parsons Green tube bombing suspect as a “loser,” and claimed that the attacker was known to British police.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The president then suggested that it might be a good idea to “cut off the internet” in order to prevent further terror attacks as it is often used by extremists to plan attacks.

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Scotland Yard is yet to have confirmed whether the attacker was on its radar, despite the US president’s assertions.