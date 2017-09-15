Parsons Green: Trump Says Attacker Is A ‘Demented Terrorist’

The U.S. President Trump has described the Parsons Green tube bombing suspect as a “loser,” and claimed that the attacker was known to British police.

The president then suggested that it might be a good idea to “cut off the internet” in order to prevent further terror attacks as it is often used by extremists to plan attacks.

Scotland Yard is yet to have confirmed whether the attacker was on its radar, despite the US president’s assertions.

