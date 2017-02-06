Pastor Joshua Iginla’s 2017 Prophecy About Buhari’s Health, Osinbajo Comes To Pass

No fewer than two of the prophecies of the Senior Pastor of Champions Royal Assembly, Kubwa, Abuja, Joshua Iginla, are coming to pass.

One of which is evident in the current state of President Muhammadu Biuhari’s health that has become a thing of debate in the country.

Iginla, in his 72 prophetic insights for the year, had said that the President would travel out for an unscheduled health checkup, but this time, it will be more serious.

True to his words, the 9th and 10th prophecy out of his 72-point 2017 predictions seem to be coming true.

Below are the specific prophecies by Pastor Iginla.

“…8) His Excellency, Mr. President should pray for his health, I see him traveling out for an unscheduled health checkup. But this time, it will be more serious. He should pray for his health, God will keep him.

Recall that Buhari has been on a 10-day vacation in the United Kingdom, UK, but his stay has beenextended indefinitely due to ‘health issues’.

Also, the Pastor predicted: …”9) There will be serious attempt to frustrate the Vice President. This attempt will be so strong.

“There are some cabals that will want him out of the seat. This attempt would not just be by political measures but an attempt through striking of his life as well. He should pray and be careful but the Lord will keep him.”

Recall also that last week, reports made the rounds on the social media that Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo was currently under pressure to resign.

The claim was however debunked by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.