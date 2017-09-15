Paul Mcclean: Body Of FT Reporter Killed By Crocodile Found In Sri Lanka

There were six or seven wounds on his right leg

The body of tragic Paul McClean who was snatched by a crocodile in Sri Lanka has been found by cops with “six or seven wounds on his right leg.”

Divers found the 24-year-old Brit’s corpse in the mud of a lagoon in the coastal village of Panama, 225 miles east of the capital Colombo by road.

“There were six or seven wounds on his right leg,” a police official said.

“The body was stuck in mud at about the same place where he was seen last by some others who were with him.”

A crocodile is believed to have dragged journalist McClean away on Thursday afternoon, the officer said, but a post-mortem examination later Friday would formally establish the cause of death.

British media reports said McClean, who worked for the Financial Times, was holidaying in Sri Lanka with friends.

He was on a beach and had wandered away to find a toilet when he stumbled into an area known to be infested with crocodiles.

Other holidaymakers in the area alerted police after McClean disappeared and a search was mounted with the help of navy divers.