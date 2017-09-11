Pay Edo Pensioners Within 14 Days Or…

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki to pay pensioners their 42 months arrears and gratuities.

In an open letter to Governor Obaseki, SERAP requested him to use his good offices and leadership position to “urgently pay Edo State pensioners over 42 months outstanding pension benefits and entitlements from the over N29 billion Paris Club refunds received by your government and meant for the payment of pension arrears and gratuities.”

The organization asked Obaseki to “spend the Paris Club refunds to pay all outstanding pension benefits within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter, failing which SERAP will institute appropriate international and regional legal proceedings to compel your state to discharge its constitutional and international human rights obligations to Edo pensioners.

In the letter dated 8 September 2017 and signed by SERAP deputy director Timothy Adewale, the organization expressed “concern about the treatment of the situation of Edo pensioners from a “humanitarian” and “charity” perspective. This approach by your government to addressing the conditions of pensioners in your state ignores their human rights, and the fundamental equality of individuals, and deny Nigeria of the potential contribution of pensioners to reaching national developmental objectives and goals.”