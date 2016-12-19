PDP Facilitates With Pope Francis On His 80th Birthday

The Papacy, His Holiness, Pope Francis on the occasion of his 80th birthday, has received a facilitating message from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Nigeria.

In a statement at the weekend, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said it is remarkable to note the Pope Francis is the First Catholic Priest of the Americas and the only non European to emerge Pope in history of the Catholic Pontiff.

The party pointed out that the Pope is known for his act of charity, humility, doctrinal conservatism and commitment to social justice.

According to the statement, “The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), H. E. Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, on behalf of the entire organs of the Party and its family nationwide, graciously felicitate with the Papacy, His Holiness, Pope Francis on the occasion of his 80th Birthday.

“It is remarkable to note that he is the First Catholic Priest of the Americas and the only non European to emerge Pope in history of the Catholic Pontiff. The Pope is known for his act of charity, humility, doctrinal conservatism and commitment to social justice. “Your Holiness, as you join the league of octogenarians today, the PDP family wish you many more years of pius contribution to the Vatican, the Catholic Church and all of humanity. “Happy Birthday to the Holy Father, Pope Francis. Congratulations”.