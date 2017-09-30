PDP National Spokesman Asked To Resign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has asked the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, to resign his position over his silence at the unlawful arrest of two top officials of the State Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It also advised Adeyeye to purge himself of anger over his failure to secure Governor Ayodele Fayose’s support for his governorship ambition and do his job.

“here we are as the opposition party, the PDP spokesperson only deemed it necessary to react promptly to Governor Fayose’s declaration for president, and not the unlawful arrest of officials of the government of his own State.

“Adeyeye must have to choose between being the PDP National Publicity Secretary, whose duty is to defend the party and his members and being a governorship aspirant,” the PDP said in a statement.