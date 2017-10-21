PDP Will Support Buhari In 2019 – Udenwa

Former Imo state governor, Achike Udenwa believes that the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) will easily defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) if President Muhammadu Buhari contests.

In an interview with Sun, Udewa said:

“The exchange rate that was between N190 and N200 to a dollar, is now about N370. The recession set in.If anybody is telling you that we are out of recession, it is not true. That we pretend to be out of recession is because the price of oil has moved up a little bit and the quantity we are selling has also moved up. We have not come out of recession.

“”We will support him to become APC candidate. That will be good for us and makes our work easier. Let him emerge as APC presidential candidate.Being realistic, you will see that people calling for Buhari to run for second term is out of selfishness.”