PDP Yet To Meet Me On Return – Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said on Sunday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to contact him for his possible returns to the party.

The governor, while fielding questions from journalists, said the committee set up by the PDP to contact its top members who left the party before the 2015 general election has not discuss with him formally or informally on the matter.

The governor said he was in Lamido’s residence to condole with him over the death of his daughter, Hajiya Hadiza.