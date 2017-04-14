PFA Awards: Hazard Makes The Shortlist Among Others

The Belgian international and Chelsea Forward, Eden Hazard has been named among the five other nominees for the men’s PFA Players’ Player of the year award.

Hazard is joined by his team mate, N’golo Konte, Manchester United Forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tottenham Striker, Harry Kane, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez on the full shortlist.

The previous campaign saw Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez claim the prize.

The PFA Awards is scheduled to hold on Sunday, April 23, 2017 in London.