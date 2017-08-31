PHED Blinds Half Of Cross River

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has thrown half of the State capital, Calabar South local government area of Cross River State to darkness.

No reason has been given yet by the company.

Close to a week now, the area has been in darkness.

It was gathered that cult and cult related activities, including armed robbery and kidnapping strive in the state as a result of darkness and the people are now living in perpetual fear.

The Corporate Affairs Manager, John Onyi, on phone, said the fault was from a feeder but because of heavy downpour the fault could not be rectified.