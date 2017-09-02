Phil Coutinho ‘Seen Crying’ After Liverpool Rejected Barca’s Approach

Philippe Coutinho was ‘seen crying’ after his move from Liverpool to Barcelona failed to materialise, according to reports in Spain.

The Brazilian is set to stay at Anfield for at least one more season after Liverpool constantly rejected the advances of Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Even a reported offer of £136 million wasn’t enough to convince Liverpool to sell, even though Coutinho had made it clear that he wanted to make the move to Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo report that Coutinho was fully aware on Friday – the final day of Spain’s transfer window – that his dream transfer wasn’t going to happen and was spotted crying as his emotions ran high.