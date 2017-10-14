Plateau United Sacks 11 Players

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Champions, Plateau United FC of Jos has sacked 11 of its players as they intensify preparations ahead of the new season.

A statement by Albert Dakup, the club’s Media Officer, disclosed that the players were sacked for low productivity, age and indiscipline.

The statement gave the names of the players as Chima Ndukwu, Okoro Obasi, Daddy Francis, Daddy Morris, Stanley Okoro, Ayo Segun, Anayo Ogbonna, Umar Umara, John Kim, Longji Obadiah and Olowo Emmanuel.

“The decision to drop the players was necessitated by the fact that the team will be competing on three fronts next season, including the CAF Champions League.

“As such serious-minded players with international exposure will be engaged to fortify the team,” the statement said.